New residency program aims to support Black doctors Audio Article People of color have been historically underrepresented in healthcare, which has meant Black patients are too rarely treated by doctors whose race or life experiences reflect their own. A new...

Silverado administrator named to Alzheimer’s Assoc board Audio Article The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast chapter recently named Ronda Wilkin to its board of directors. Wilkin is an executive with more than three decades in the health and human...