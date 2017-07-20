Police: Parents rented home used for massive underage party
Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a loud house party Feb. 20 said they found 200 teens inside a short-term rental in the middle of...
Political parties throw support behind District 2 candidates
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article suggested that Jeff Gorell changed his designation from Republican to no-party preference several years ago. He actually...
Suspect pleads not guilty to bounce house theft
A Thousand Oaks man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he stole items, including two bounce houses, from two churches down the street from...
Threadbender Textiles weaves special needs with special string
The rhythmic clacking of wooden loom pedals and the hum of quiet conversation filled a Camarillo warehouse as agile hands turned threads into fabric. Sitting...
BRIEFS
One Spark presents Profiles of Women AAUW Thousand Oaks will celebrate Women’s History Month at 5 p.m. Wed., March 9 in the activity room at...
Fallen officer’s love of baseball lives on
As Karen Helus watched the two Moorpark Little Leaguers joyfully unzip backpacks filled with baseball bats, mitts and helmets at Easton’s Thousand Oaks headquarters, she...
Ecologist will discuss climate change
Conservation ecologist Sean Anderson will discuss the threats posed to the Conejo Valley by climate change and how to respond to them at 7 p.m....
Tips for talking to kids about death
We recently lost a beloved family member. Death is not something I’ve had to talk about with my young children. Please help me with what to say and how to...
New way to PLAY
LOTS TO DO—Above, kindergartner Layla Peters plays a series of chimes on Madroña Elementary School’s new kindergarten playground Feb. 22 in Thousand Oaks.
CMATO expanding access for seniors
To help meet the needs of older adults in the community, the California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks will launch Seniors Day, a dedicated day for individuals ages 65 and...
New residency program aims to support Black doctors
People of color have been historically underrepresented in healthcare, which has meant Black patients are too rarely treated by doctors whose race or life experiences reflect their own. A new...
Silverado administrator named to Alzheimer’s Assoc board
The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast chapter recently named Ronda Wilkin to its board of directors. Wilkin is an executive with more than three decades in the health and human...
Water quality board delays decision on renewal of field lab discharge permit
The Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board has postponed until further notice a decision on the renewal of a stormwater discharge permit for the Santa Susana Field Laboratory. In...
Campus walk at CLU supports suicide preventionFree Access
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet it can be prevented. The annual Cal Lutheran University/USC Out of the Darkness Campus Walk will take...
Lions tame Knights
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL /// Oaks Christian 54, Shadow Hills 33 The Lions completed their journey from the basement to the penthouse....
Rule the mat
WRESTLING /// Thousand Oaks Lancers What does it take to become an elite athlete? For Thousand Oaks High senior wrestler...
Newbury’s Sahlman is Gatorade athlete of the year
The fastest runner on the fastest team in U.S. history was named the best cross country runner in the land....
Arts Council doles out awards to student artists
The Arts Council of the Conejo Valley presented 33 awards at its student art show, “Hang With The Best,” during a reception Feb. 17 at the Hillcrest Center for the...
Real estate deal may mean new textbooks for CVUSD students
The Conejo Valley Unified School District is asking for state permission to use $3.5 million from the $9.7-million sale of its Conejo Center Drive property last year to replace old...
Buddhist center in Camarillo offers a path to peace
The small building nestled among homes on Barry Street in Camarillo has a cross on the steeple, but inside Pat Tallman was leading a group in stretches and meditation in...
Families take center stage at local Methodist churches
Three local United Methodist churches are collaborating on a new intergenerational family ministry program that will begin Ash Wednesday, March 2. The Rev. James Powell will host an Ash Wednesday...
Christian Science talk examines spiritual ideas
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Thousand Oaks, will sponsor a free talk titled “Never Alone: How Spiritual Ideas Work in Us” at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Feb. 26 at the church,...
Competition an introduction to coding
Don’t be fooled by the name, organizers say. The Ventura County Office of Education’s annual Hackathon by the Sea doesn’t require a computer degree to take part. For many of...
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
While millions of people are unemployed and looking for work, a massive labor shortage with 10.9 million unfilled jobs exists across the country. The blame, as a recent Harvard Business...
BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
AlmaVia of Camarillo at 2500 N. Ponderosa Drive will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 4:45 p.m. Thurs., March 24 with a ribbon-cutting with the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. AlmaVia, a...
Amgen makes case as growth company
With shoot-for-the-moon startups grabbing most of the headlines these days, the city’s legacy biotech player wants to remind investors that its best days lie ahead. As part of its quarterly...
SHERIFF’S BLOTTER
Newbury Park Feb. 3 Someone broke into a car in the 1000 block of Broadbeck Drive. Feb. 12 On Mayfield Street at Reino Road, police arrested a 66-year-old man for...
Resolution is just the first step in ending bigotry
As the president and vice president of Adelante Comunidad Conejo,...
Why not stand up for the rights of parents?
Regarding Councilmember Claudia Bill-de la Peña’s anti hate resolution: Thousand...
Speakers not heard at council meeting
I was very disturbed by one aspect of the public...
Hate groups flourish in the darkness
In the Feb. 17 article titled “Neo-Nazi group makes appearance...
Demonstrators not worth council’s time
Some points regarding the recent demonstration on the Borchard overpass...
Voters don’t want tax on transportation
The Feb. 24 Acorn article about a second wildlife crossing...