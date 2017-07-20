Read The Digital Issue

Borderline hero’s death a reminder of why character counts

Acorn Editorial Board | March 4, 2022

Watching those with ties to the 2018 massacre at Borderline...

What’s Going On

| March 4, 2022

FRI., MARCH 4 Galleria Eight local artists with a shared...

Thousand Oaks AcornFollow

Official Twitter account of the Thousand Oaks Acorn. Pick us up every Friday & online 24/7! (805) 367-8232. Support local journalism https://t.co/9QtJwkqb8m 🗞

AvatarThousand Oaks Acorn@TOAcornNews·
4 Mar

Threadbender Textiles in Camarillo teaches adults with special needs how to weave items that they then sell in their boutique. “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”
https://www.toacorn.com/articles/threadbender-textiles-weaves-special-needs-with-special-string/

AvatarThousand Oaks Acorn@TOAcornNews·
4 Mar

The Borderline family came together Monday for an all-too-familiar purpose: to mourn a young life lost too soon. “We need more Matt Wennerstroms in the world."
https://www.toacorn.com/articles/borderline-hero-dies-in-wreck/

Retweet on TwitterThousand Oaks Acorn Retweeted
AvatarMichael Coons@Michael_Coons·
4 Mar

40 people became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony this morning at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. First time for the ceremony to be held at the ranch. Following the ceremony, NPS guides led people on a hike to Inspiration Point. @acornnewspaper @SantaMonicaMtns

AvatarThousand Oaks Acorn@TOAcornNews·
4 Mar

A Thousand Oaks man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly stole items, including two bounce houses, from two churches down the street from his home.

https://www.toacorn.com/articles/suspect-pleads-not-guilty-to-bounce-house-theft/

